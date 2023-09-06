Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 6, 2023

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — New emergency medical services resources are en route to Round Rock to help the city manage its growth and increased call volumes, Williamson County officials announced Wednesday.

Williamson County Emergency Medical Services said in a release it would be expanding resources to its station at 1781 E. Old Settlers Blvd. in Round Rock, beginning Wednesday. The EMS station is located next to Williamson County’s J.B. and Hallie Jester Annex.

A second 24-hour ambulance has been added to the station “in order to better serve the residents in that growing area,” per the release. The expansion also includes the addition of six medics to the station, the release added.

Williamson County EMS is also partnering with the Round Rock Fire Department to add an ambulance at RRFD’s Fire Station 6, located at 2919 Joe DiMaggio Blvd. near Dell Diamond. The goal of the additional ambulance is to help enhance response to the northern and eastern portions of the city, per the release.

Officials noted call volumes within the Round Rock area have grown nearly 30% within the past five years. Currently, Williamson County EMS has 23 response resources throughout the county’s jurisdiction, as well as 151 field providers.