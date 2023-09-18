Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 18, 2023

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Waffle House enthusiasts, rejoice: The first restaurant location in Round Rock is poised to open in late October, company officials confirmed in a post released by the city Friday.

The upcoming restaurant is located at 2651 S. A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock, just south of State Highway 45. Waffle House currently operates three locations in Austin along with more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide.

Additionally, Waffle House is planning for a new location in Kyle. The restaurant has more than 100 locations throughout Texas.

Its menu centers around full-day breakfast offerings, including waffles, bacon, eggs and hash browns.