ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department released more details Tuesday, including video of a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Aug. 26.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Yara Perez was seen leaving Divas Men’s Club, 4134 Felter Ln, in Austin with two unknown men in a black Ford Expedition and has not been seen since, according to police.

Images courtesy of the Round Rock Police Department

On Sept. 12, Perez’s babysitter reported her missing after not hearing from her, RRPD said. Family members, friends and co-workers have not heard from Perez since the night of her disappearance.

Images of Yara Perez courtesy of the Round Rock Police Department

Perez is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black top with a black and white skirt, according to police.

RRPD said detectives are concerned about Perez’s immediate welfare due to her “unusual and unexplained disappearance” from the club.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Perez can contact Detective Turck at (512) 218-7058.