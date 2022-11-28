ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday morning, Flock Safety Security cameras alerted Round Rock Police about a stolen vehicle, but the chase was eventually called off because of the driver’s “erratic behavior.”

The driver, later revealed to be Angela Nuckols, 58, from Pflugerville, was driving a stolen Nissan, officials said. A DPS trooper found the vehicle and began pursuing it shortly after, according to a statement released to KXAN from DPS.

“I was just sitting in my car, reviewing some emails and all of a sudden I heard sirens going off everywhere,” said Jason French, who was waiting for his parents in the Rudy’s on Old Settlers Boulevard. “The cars the officers were in pursuit of turned right here and basically cut them off — went across the median and into the ditch.”

According to officials, Nuckols lost control of the vehicle after crashing into another car.

“The next thing you know, they were moving in on something and then I saw the top of a car in the ditch,” French said.

French’s video shows officers with their guns drawn on the stolen Nissan Altima.

According to officials, after the Altima came to a rest following the crash, Nuckols emerged from the vehicle with a firearm. The DPS trooper who was pursuing the suspect shot her. Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Nuckols had a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle along with other charges and convictions.

The owner of the car Nuckols struck wasn’t seriously hurt, according to DPS.