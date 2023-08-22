HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were arrested, and a woman was taken to the hospital after they were found at a motel room in Round Rock Tuesday, the Harker Heights Police Department said in a news release.

Around 4 a.m., officers met with a woman who said her roommate sent her a text saying she was kidnapped and thought she was going to die, according to HHPD.

During the investigation, police determined the woman was being held in a motel room in Round Rock, the release states.

Around 7:16 a.m., the Round Rock Police Department found the woman and took her to the hospital for injuries, the release said.

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping, police said.

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship, and there was no current threat to the community.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Communications Center, Round Rock Police Department, Austin Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department all helped with the incident, the release said.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday by HHPD.