AUSTIN (ABJ) — A Round Rock-based nonprofit that has been a major employer in the city intends to shed more than 100 employees, nearly one-third of its staff.

Trellis Company, a student loan guarantor that for more than four decades has helped college students navigate higher education financing, informed the state in a March 9 letter about next month’s planned layoffs.

The “mass layoff” — which came to light in what’s known as a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter, aka a WARN letter — will occur on April 4 and impact 105 employees at its space at 301 Sundance Pkwy. The affected employees include some remote workers that are associated with the office.

