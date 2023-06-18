ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Round Rock were shut down Sunday morning following a traffic fatality, according to Round Rock Police.

RRPD also said the northbound I-35 frontage road by IKEA would be closed, and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Earlier Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation initially said all lanes of northbound I-35 at Ranch-to-Market 1431 were closed due to the crash.

TxDOT said traffic was diverting to the frontage road at Westinghouse Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.