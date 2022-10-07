ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A video by a political action committee backing challengers to Round Rock ISD incumbents is being accused of spreading misinformation. Candidates supported by the PAC say the video is just reminding voters of the board’s shortcomings.

The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6.

Access Round Rock is the PAC supporting incumbents running for re-election in November. When asked for comment on the video, an official statement from the PAC “condemned the misinformation through this video.”

The statement went on to call actions like the video a “pattern of attack” from Round Rock One Family and its supporters.

One of the biggest points of the video called into question the board’s judgement for reinstating Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez back in March. This after he was on administrative leave for an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

KXAN reached out to all candidates running in this election. The only incumbent to respond was Amber Feller, school board president. She wrote, “not a single entity found any evidence of wrong doing and no charges were ever filed against him.”

A joint statement from two challenging candidates doubled down on concerns listed in the video. Writing in part “the results of that report stated that Dr. Azaiez could not return to his role as superintendent and be effective, yet the board majority up for re-election voted to re-instate him.”

Former Round Rock ISD teacher Kara Angell resigned from her position this year. Angell was a teacher of 16 years, spending the last four at RRISD. She says it was difficult to walk away from the field but the pandemic, job stress, and district infighting were among her reasons for leaving.

“Some of the arguments, the fighting, the grandstanding of just wanting their voice to be heard would make these meetings last until midnight sometimes,” said Angell.

She says it is likely that with only a month before the November election, tensions in the district may only continue to rise between the divided group of candidates.

“I do think we will see a little more crazy, a little more chaos as we evolve closer to November 8th,” said Angell.