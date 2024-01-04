Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will be in Round Rock on Thursday to discuss the CHIPS Act.

CHIPS stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors.

The act permits the reform process by “removing burdensome hurdles to achieving environmental reviews and permits in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA),” Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Cruz’s office said the amendment, which passed the Senate in July, would provide regulatory certainty and accelerate the construction of semiconductor manufacturing plants.

The event will take place at the Texas A&M Health Science Center in Round Rock.