SWAT responded to a possible burglary in Round Rock Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A reported home burglary situation Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock has been resolved, Round Rock Police said on Twitter.

SWAT checked the home and confirmed no one was inside, RRPD said.

RRPD tweeted that they were responding to a report in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle around 3:30 p.m.

Homewood Circle has reopened to traffic, RRPD said.