ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT situation was contained Tuesday after officers tried to serve an arrest warrant, RRPD said on Twitter.

Furthermore, RRPD planned to hold a media briefing to provide more details into the incident, the agency said via tweet.

Previously, police said the person was armed and was not coming out of the residence, located near 1900 Denfield Drive.

RRPD said the suspect was wanted on felony assault-family violence charges. The suspect also has a previous conviction.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

This developing story will be updated.