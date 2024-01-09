ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center celebrated the completion of a $53.1 million renovation and expansion on Tuesday.

The renovation and expansion was part of a nearly $1 billion investment in Central Texas healthcare infrastructure that was announced in 2022, according to the hospital. This phase of the project was the third and final phase, and the hospital invited media to tour the expansion Tuesday.

The updates included the completion of the hospital’s vertical tower, which added a new 34-bed Intermediate Care Unit located on the fifth floor.

Final phase of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion complete (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

St. David’s Round Rock said the Intermediate Care Unit is designed for patients who require frequent monitoring and experienced nursing care for complex medical/surgical conditions. The additional beds, which will open by end of the month, will expand the hospital’s capacity to 209 beds.