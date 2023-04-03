AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of southbound I-35 have reopened after being closed Monday morning due to a wreck near McNeil Drive.

Round Rock Police tweeted at 6:12 a.m. Monday that all southbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near RM 620/Round Rock Avenue due to a wreck.

One lane was reopened by 6:30 a.m., and all lanes were reopened by 6:35.

Traffic was diverted onto the frontage road. Northbound I-35 was unaffected.

The wreck involved two vehicles. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

It happened in an area where there are overnight closures for construction. Police did not say if that’s what caused the crash.