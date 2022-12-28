ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 70-year-old man who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Martin Avenue in Round Rock.

Nuckolls is white, 5’7″, weighs 130 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes, a white beard, and was last seen wearing a beanie, leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe Nuckolls’s disappearance is a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.