RRISD and Williamson County responded to public concerns that campuses could be without dispatch services soon.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District said while it is starting its own dispatch service for its district police force, it is not terminating a dispatch agreement it has with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, screenshots of an internal letter from Williamson County to RRISD expressing concerns about the self-dispatch service circulated on social media. Parents criticized what appeared to be a lack of communication between the WCSO and RRISD about the matter and how it could complicate how 911 calls were distributed.

RRISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said the contents of that letter are now “moot” as the district is already working with WCSO on its plans for a dispatch service.

“It is not uncommon that school districts have their own dispatch, but there are always going to be some kind of partnership with another law enforcement agency. So we’re not stopping this service. We’re just enhancing what we have,” Azaiez said.

Williamson County provided a statement on the contents of the letter as well. It confirmed a letter to RRISD was sent and that concerns are being addressed by the district.

Williamson County sent a letter to Round Rock ISD regarding questions we had about their plan and timeline to self-dispatch. Since sending the letter, we have had several meetings with Round Rock ISD. Our concerns about any immediate changes are being addressed. We will continue to meet, and a future plan that will continue to ensure the greatest safety and security of the students and staff is being developed Williamson County

Azaiez said plans are still being finalized for the district’s dispatch service. He said it is expected to debut in October of this year. Three dispatchers will be housed in one of RRISD’s high schools to take those emergency calls and dispatch officers as needed.