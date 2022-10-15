ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — WARNING: the content below is spooky. Proceed at your own risk.

If you find yourself in Round Rock this month, you may come across a lawn filled with some seriously spooky and expensive looking decorations.

While some may no doubt give you a fright, many of the items have been pulled together on a DIY budget.

That is where Jamie Nakae and her husband, Jay Grenier, come in. Their full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.

“A lot of the props you see here are actually props that we made on the channel, and we have shown people how to make them from scratch,” Nakae said.

Nakae has been passionate about Halloween since she was quite young, decorating her parent’s house for the holiday every year.

She did not stop there. She turned that early childhood passion into a career – working for a few years in Los Angeles in special effects.

There, she worked on films such as “Terminator 3,” “Hellboy,” “Fantastic Four” and “Wrong Turn.”

She eventually ditched the Hollywood life and moved to Central Texas, where she now lives with Grenier and their two kids.

Though she left California, she did not retire from her creative pursuits.

Here, Nakae and Grenier continue decorating their lawn every year, with a new ghoulish animatronic making a debut each Halloween.

“I’m super inspired by the Haunted Mansion, Disneyland and Pirates of the Caribbean things like that,” Grenier said.

The duo said they love Halloween not just because of their affinity for spooky things, but also because it inspires them to create and decorate in unique ways.

“There is definitely a new showstopper each year…This year my favorite is Lord Raven. He is so awesome,” she continued.

“Lord Raven,” a new addition to Jamie Nakae and Jay Grenier’s Halloween display in Round Rock, Texas (KXAN Photos/Sam Stark)

Nakae and Grenier also keep a green eye on their unearthly creations. They try to upcycle materials so nothing goes to waste.

“There’s so much waste produced around the Halloween industry. So if there is an opportunity to upcycle it and reinvent it into a Halloween prop, we’re all about that,” she said.

If you want to impress (or scare) your neighbors with some freaky Halloween props this year, you can visit the Wicked Makers YouTube channel.