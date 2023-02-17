ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — When the heat swelters again in Texas, chances are you’ll be looking for a place to cool down. Luckily, there’s a good spot not too far away for Central Texans.

A water park in Round Rock was recently named Texas Water Park of the Year.

Rock’N River Water Park was given the title by the Texas Public Pool Council at its annual conference. The council gave the park the honor “in recognition of the impacts made to the youth and families of Round Rock,” according to a press release.

Rock’N River Water Park, located in Round Rock, was recently given the title of Texas Water Park of the Year for 2022. (Photo courtesy: Rock’N River)

The water park served over 109,000 guests in 2022, at rates ranging from $5-12.

The park also hosts numerous community events and serves as the training hub for the city’s Lifeguard Program.

Round Rock Parks and Recreation is currently hiring for Rock’N River, along with all city pools, for this summer. The city hires over 275 team members ages 15 for the Aquatics Division each summer.

Available positions include lifeguard, pool attendant, cashier, water safety instructor, pool supervisor and pool manager.

The city hires many young adults for summer positions but also has roles for adults looking for fulfilling positions with flexible scheduling. All positions offer the opportunity to develop strong problem-solving and leadership skills while making connections with and serving the community.

Starting pay ranges from $15-19.50 per hour (dependent upon position). Visit www.roundrocktexas.gov/lifeguards to learn more.