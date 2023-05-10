ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock voters approved a $274 million bond package in the May 6 election, making it the city’s largest bond package in history and the first one to be approved since 2013.

The general obligation bonds will go toward quality of life and public safety projects throughout the city.

Where’s the money going?

The city of Round Rock created a webpage for Bond 2023 that lays out the details of the bond package, the timeline of planning events, and the impact on property taxes.

The largest portion of the money, $230 million, will go toward quality of life projects like hike and bike trails, a new park in downtown, and improvements to Old Settlers park. The improvements include a new recreation center with an indoor gym and outdoor track, a newer and bigger Lakeview Pavilion with a permanent stage, and the construction of six new fields in the multipurpose complex.

The other $44 million will go toward public safety projects. The city will expand its Public Safety Training Center to include a training track and expand the classroom sizes. The center is used by police and fire and can host law enforcement from outside of the city.

The public safety money will also go toward construction of two new fire stations in the northern part of the city and a relocation of an existing station to a more central area of town.

There is a more detailed description of each project located on the city’s website.

“It’s a bond package for all. I think it’s quality of life issues, it’s public safety issues, but I do appreciate all the tremendous work that staff has put in,” mayor pro-tem Rene Flores said during a February city council meeting in which council unanimously called for a bond election.

“We know that the city is still growing and we must understand that we need to be ready for that growth,” said city council member Frank Ortega during that same meeting.

Impact on your taxes

The city’s tax rate is expected to be impacted by about seven cents over the next five-to-seven years. The city is estimating it will cost the median homeowner an additional $3-4 per month on their property taxes per year.