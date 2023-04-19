ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock middle school was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a “suspicious” person with weapons nearby.

Hernandez Middle School was placed on lockdown while the Round Rock Independent School District investigated the reports, Dr. Patricia Ephlin with RRISD said.

RRISD didn’t find evidence of a person with weapons nearby, and the lockdown was lifted. Ephlin said the middle school will resume the day as scheduled.

Parents and guardians were notified when the lockdown was issued, according to Ephlin.

The notice to parents and guardians said that the Round Rock Police Department was also inside the campus to ensure it was clear.