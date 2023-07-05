ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — A Round Rock woman has been named the Female Roofing Professional of the Year.

Michelle Ly took the top honor in this annual campaign put on by Beacon, highlighting women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada.

More than 3,000 women were nominated for the competition.

Ly, who serves as operations manager at Hall Roofing and Construction in Round Rock, was also the first woman from Texas to win this award.

Working within an industry historically dominated by men, Ly has been climbing up the roofing business for many years.

“This has always been a tough industry for women,” she said. “I’ve found the biggest challenge is getting people’s trust by showing my knowledge in this field.”

With the win, Ly will receive a $10,000 grand prize and a trip to the International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas.

“I never thought I’d make it to the top five,” she said. “So actually, winning the whole thing was very humbling.”

From March through April, Beacon gathered nominations of outstanding female roofing professionals from across the industry.

In May, the campaign was opened to the public for voting through early June.

Chelsea Oesch, Beacon’s marketing director and a Round Rock local herself, commended the work Ly has done both within the industry and within her community.

“Michelle’s resume of things that she has done, not only in her work life but giving back to the community, is really what put her over the edge,” she said.

Serving as a city council member in Round Rock, Ly also runs Hall Roofing and Construction with her husband Erik.

“I’m always proud of where I come from, I’m the daughter of Vietnamese refugees,” she said. “For us to own a business is a great feat.”

On top of this, Ly is also a board member of the YMCA, Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Round Rock Rotary. She also supports local military philanthropies and is on the Advisory Board of Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Texas at Austin.

Putting people first and striving to strengthen her community, Ly said she hopes to inspire females following in her footsteps.

“Keep working, do the right thing every time and you will eventually earn the trust of your community,” she said.

During tonight’s Round Rock Express game at Dell Diamond, Ly will be presented with a $10,000 check from Beacon.