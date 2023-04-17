ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock city council approved a project to repave several streets in the downtown area, many of which have not been resurfaced in over a decade.

The project, valued at $3,543,440, will be completed by Bennett Paving, and the city is estimating it will take about 45 days to complete. Gary Hudder, the city’s transportation department director, said the city tries to complete a street resurfacing project once a year, and it felt now was the right time to do a large-scale project in the downtown area.

Where is the project happening?

The city provided a map detailing the several roads where construction will take place. That map is below:

This map shows which streets will be resurfaced in the new streets project (Photo Credit: City of Round Rock).

Hudder said many of the streets in the neighborhoods can get eroded by heavy rainfall.

“It’s frankly one of the challenges in this area. A lot of water and drainage that takes some time to dissipate when we get heavy rain. So, that’s hard on the pavement surface obviously,” Hudder explained.

When will the street project start?

The city has not finalized the construction project just yet. Hudder explained when the project does start, the city will notify neighbors when their road will be worked on. People will have to park on another street during the construction process.

Hudder said it should take about a day for a neighborhood street to be resurfaced.

The city is estimating the entire project to take about 45 days to complete, but weather could delay that time even further.