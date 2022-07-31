ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by vehicles that crashed into each other Sunday at a Round Rock intersection, police said.

In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian killed was under 18 years old, police said.

The driver of the stolen car allegedly fled from the crash on foot, but police later caught and arrested him. The people in the vehicles suffered minor injuries, police said.