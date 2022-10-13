ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – In a tweet Wednesday, the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) warned drivers to lock their doors and hide valuables after several cars were broken into this week.

RRPD’s tweet said the cars were parked overnight at two hotels near SH-45 and AW Grimes Boulevard. Lt. Joseph Claypool in the department’s patrol division specified that at least seven cars had been burglarized.

A hotel employee that wished to remain anonymous said crime like these burglaries are pretty rare in the area. They went on to say that they have never had a guest ask if the lot was safe to park at overnight.

Lt. Claypool says there are ways to keep your vehicle from being the target of a criminal.

He suggested parking in well-lit spots, hiding any valuables, and locking the car’s doors.

“If they see something of value they’re going to take it,” said Lt. Claypool.

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.