ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for several people involved with an assault in an H-E-B parking lot near Interstate 35.

The alleged assault happened at 250 University Boulevard around noon on March 12, police said.

Video RRPD released shows two women and three men driving through the parking lot in a red Hyundai Sonata. The two women got out of the car and hit an H-E-B employee near one of the entrances to the store, it shows.

Then, the video shows the women running back to the car and leaving the area. The driver of the vehicle was described as a Hispanic man with visible tattoos, police said.

RRPD said the vehicle was stolen and has since been recovered. It said the car could be connected with other crimes in the Austin area.

If you have any information, you should call the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or send a tip through WilcoCrimeTips.org.