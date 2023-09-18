Police said Yara Perez, 29, was seen leaving 4134 Felter Lane in Austin just before midnight on Aug. 26.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) —The Round Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 29-year-old woman, officials said in a social media post Monday afternoon.

Police said Yara Perez was seen leaving 4134 Felter Lane in Austin just before midnight on Aug. 26. Officials said Perez was seen leaving with “an unknown subject” and has not returned home since.

She’s described as being a Hispanic woman who’s 5’4″, 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top along with a black and white skirt.

Police said they’re concerned about her immediate welfare “due to her unexplained disappearance.” Anyone with information regarding Perez’s disappearance is asked to contact RRPD Detective Patrick Turck at (512) 218-7048.