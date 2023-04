ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A missing 28-year-old Round Rock man was found Tuesday morning after going missing Monday evening.

Round Rock police tweeted at 6:29 a.m. that they were searching for the man, who had been staying at the Kalahari Resort before going missing Monday around 7:20 p.m.

The man has autism and police believed he was in danger while he was missing.

Police tweeted an update at 7:27 a.m. that the man was found.