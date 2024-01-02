ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that happened at Twin Peaks last month.

Officers responded to the Twin Peaks — located at 100 Louis Henna Blvd. — around 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 regarding reports of a physical altercation that happened, police said. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had “minor facial lacerations.”

According to police, the victims got into a fight with the three suspects on the patio of the restaurant. Then, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the the victims before all three suspects drove away in a silver Jeep Latitude.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Detective Turck at (512) 218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.

First suspect description:

Black male

Early to mid-20s

Thin build

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with jean shorts, black shoes and white socks

Tattoo on right calf

Round Rock Police are searching for 3 suspects wanted in a Dec. 12 aggravated assault at Twin Peaks in Round Rock | Courtesy RRPD

Second suspect description:

Black male

Early to mid-20s

Medium build

Wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with gray pants and a black beanie

Round Rock Police are searching for 3 suspects wanted in a Dec. 12 aggravated assault at Twin Peaks in Round Rock | Courtesy RRPD

Third suspect description:

Black male

Early to mid-20s

Medium build

Wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with a white shirt, black pants and white shoes