Police in Round Rock are searching for Penny Coolidge, 75, who was reported missing. (Silver Alert Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is searching for a woman who disappeared Thursday night.

RRPD said Penny Coolidge, 75, has a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance is a threat to her health and safety.

According to the Silver Alert issued Friday morning, Coolidge is described as:

White

5 feet, 8 inches tall

White hair, brown eyes

Wearing a long-sleeved oversized red shirt jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black purse

Coolidge was last seen at 7:30 p.m. walking on Sunrise Road near East Old Settlers Boulevard.

Anyone with details about her disappearance is asked to call RRPD at (512) 219-5515.