Gray SUV connected to April 20 drive-by shooting and April 19 homicide (Image obtained from the Round Rock Police Department Twitter)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, the Round Rock Police Department asked for public assistance with information regarding a gray SUV involved in ongoing investigations.

RRPD said the SUV was involved in an April 20 drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of Pine Knoll Drive in Austin, and police also believed the occupants in the vehicle are also connected to an April 19 homicide in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road in Round Rock.

Gray SUV connected to April 20 drive-by shooting and April 19 homicide (Image obtained from the Round Rock Police Department Twitter)

Gray SUV connected to April 20 drive-by shooting and April 19 homicide (Image obtained from the Round Rock Police Department Twitter)

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents should call RRPD at 512-218-3260, email jrowe@roundrocktexas.gov or submit a tip anonymously online.

On April 19, at approximately 9:40 p.m., RRPD said officers responded to a location for a shooting call and found Arturo Granados, 18, of Round Rock, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. There were also reports of two other people with gunshot wounds at area hospitals.

RRPD said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no immediate danger to the public.

RRPD categorized the shooting as Round Rock’s first murder of the year.