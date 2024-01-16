Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police have one suspect in custody after an alleged theft Tuesday, a department spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

Police cleared out of the Cinemark Round Rock 14 parking lot around 4 p.m. Tuesday after initially responding to an incident near the theater, officers said in a social media post. The theater is located at 4401 N. Interstate 35.

Officers asked people to avoid the area, adding there wasn’t any danger to the public due to the incident. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers had left the scene.