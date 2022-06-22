Hector Lopez went missing Wednesday and the Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him. (RRPD photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Round Rock need help finding a missing teen.

RRPD tweeted at 9:47 p.m. and said Hector Lopez left his home near the intersection of Gattis School Road and South AW Grimes Boulevard earlier Wednesday. The tweet said he had “minimal clothing” when he left his home.

RRPD describes Lopez as:

Black teenager

130 pounds

Close-cropped hair

He has a birthmark under his left eye

Police said he may be wearing pajama pants and a camo jacket, and carrying a blue backpack.

If you know where Lopez might be, or if you’ve seen him, call RRPD at 512-218-5500.