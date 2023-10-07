ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help finding an aggravated assault victim whose car was found Friday.

Police are looking for Cedar Park resident Shawn Joseph, 30, whose whereabouts are unknown, RRPD said.

His car was found Friday in the Walmart parking lot on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock, according to RRPD. Officers found the car in response to a suspicious vehicle call and confirmed the car belonged to Joseph.

RRPD said investigators believe Joseph was shot Thursday evening in the parking lot and taken from the scene by a suspect.

Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Royce Loggins, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of Joseph. Loggins is in the North Richland Hills Detention Center until he is extradited to Williamson County.

RRPD said the suspect and victim knew each other, and this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Spradlin at 512-671-2853.