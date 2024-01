ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) said it was investigating a “suspicious incident” Wednesday.

RRPD said at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a possible suicide at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Louis Henna Boulevard.

Officials said upon further investigation the incident was determined to be suspicious.

As of 5:30 p.m., RRPD said the investigation was ongoing.

Officials, however, said there was no current threat to the public.