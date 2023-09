ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday night in Round Rock, the agency said on social media.

RRPD posted on social media shortly before 9:30 p.m. saying the crash occurred on SH 45 eastbound between A W Grimes Boulevard and Donnell Drive.

Police said the inside lane is currently closed, and drivers should expect delays as first responders work the scene.