ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — More than 400 students will have new shoes to start the 2023-24 school year with, following a free shoe drive hosted by the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD hosted the second annual Step N2 Success event to provide hundreds of new shoes to students throughout the City of Round Rock. The department hosted the event Sunday morning at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

The Round Rock Police Department hosted the second annual Step N2 Success event to provide hundreds of new shoes to students throughout the City of Round Rock. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

Event organizers said new shoes can be difficult for families’ budgets, but can support students’ confidence both inside and outside of the classroom.

“If we invest in them today, it’ll pay dividends so much more as we get older,” said Willie Richards, assistant chief with RRPD. “We want our children to replace us.”

Recipient children and their families also received passes to the Kalahari water park and tickets to a Round Rock Express game as part of the event.