ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police are looking for three women who police suspect are involved in an aggravated robbery at a supermarket last November.

According to a Round Rock PD tweet posted Wednesday, the crime happened on Nov. 23 at the H-E-B Plus at 1700 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Round Rock Police are looking for three suspects in robbery at HEB Plus on Nov. 23, 2022. (Round Rock Police)

Police are looking for a dark gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee in connection with the robbery.

Round Rock Police ask anyone with questions or information about the case to email or call Detective Laura Baxter at LBaxter@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2871.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Williamson County Crime Stoppers.