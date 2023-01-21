ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Lily Nicole, of Round Rock, says she’s left with almost nothing of her late daughter Sa’Mya after thieves broke into her north Austin storage unit, clearing the space of valuables and the box containing Sa’Mya’s ashes.

Nicole’s family relocated to Round Rock late last year from Colorado, staying for several months with her mother, who also lives in the city until finding her own home.

Upon arriving in Texas this past October, the family stored most of their belongings in a unit at a Public Storage on North US-183.

Nicole says that about a month ago she received a call from storage staff, who told her that the locks on her unit had been broken, but no theft had occurred and that the company would replace the locks.

Nicole and her family moved out of her mother’s home and into their Round Rock home this Friday, arriving early to their storage unit and finding the ashes, televisions, computers and other belongings had been stolen.

Nicole says she believes that thieves hit her unit weeks ago when locks on the unit were broken.

She filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes, to come forward.

“I don’t care about the other stuff, I just want her back,” Nicole said.