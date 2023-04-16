ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Weekend vandalism is causing Round Rock ISD leaders to close Walsh Middle School for at least Monday, a letter to families said Sunday afternoon.

Principal Rudy Reyes said the damage was “extensive and included breaking science wash stations.” The flooding went throughout the school and impacted a third of the classrooms.

School is canceled for students Monday due to the damages. Staff will get more information about the Monday work day, Reyes said in the letter.

A district spokesperson said RRISD hopes to reopen Walsh for school Tuesday. Families will get information by 5 p.m. Monday if Tuesday school and STAAR testing are affected.

Round Rock ISD and Round Rock police are working to identify who vandalized the school, Reyes said.

“Any student caught destroying or stealing campus property will face disciplinary action, and depending on the circumstances, may face legal consequences,” Reyes said.

RRISD maintenance and an outside professional company are beginning the recovery process Sunday, Reyes wrote. Damage costs are not yet known, a spokesperson said.

“We are hopeful that tomorrow will provide our maintenance department and the professional company with the time needed to ensure that campus operations can safely resume as soon as possible,” Reyes wrote.