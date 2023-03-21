One year after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Round Rock, a local man says contractors never came back to finish repairs.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Some are still waiting to repair home damage caused by an EF-2 tornado last March.

Preliminary reports said 80 residential structures were damaged by the storm at an estimated cost of $32 million.

One week after the tornado, Round Rock city leaders said 13 structures were destroyed and 93 sustained major damage.

Sam Baker in the Forest Bluff neighborhood said contractors never came back to finish repairing tornado damage on his home.

KXAN previously spoke to Baker just two days after the tornado touched down.

One year later, he said there is an ongoing dispute with the contractors he hired, and that he’s had to leave that work unfinished as proof.

Baker said there’s even a kiddie pool in his attic to catch rainwater as his roof was left unfinished.

He said he’s waiting to see what happens next but hopes the matter will be settled outside of a courtroom.