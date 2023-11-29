ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock says it has enough space to build somewhere between 25,000 and 143,000 new housing units in the future to accommodate the expected population growth. That’s according to a study conducted by the city’s Planning and Development services department.

Round Rock’s population grew by almost 5,200 people in 2023 and is expected to add another 65,000 people by 2040. It’s that kind of growth that spurred the density study to see where the city could continue to build and grow.

2023 Density Study

The study split the greater Round Rock area into 10 different study areas. The resulting map is attached below. It found that the greatest portion of vacant parcels of land, shaded in gray on the map, are located in the northeast.

Areas of empty land shaded in gray (Photo Courtesy City of Round Rock).

The team then calculated how many residential housing units could be added to that vacant space by using both high-density and low-density options. That is what created the spectrum of the number of housing units that could be built in the available space.

Brad Wiseman, the director of the city’s Planning and Development Services department, said obviously the city does not expect housing to be on either side of the extremes.

“Somewhere between those two numbers is going to lie the truth,” Wiseman explained.

Wiseman presented his team’s findings to the city council during a Nov. 16 meeting as part of a progress update on the city’s 2030 comprehensive plan. The 10-year plan is designed to help guide the city in its growth.

Wiseman said all the vacant land will not be strictly residential. Some of that space will be used for commercial buildings, and the study did not take into account the amount of redevelopment that will happen in older parts of Round Rock.

It is impossible to predict the future, but Wiseman said he expects that growth to lead to more denser living in Round Rock. Currently, there 7,926 pending housing units that are either already under construction or planned for construction in the near future. A majority of those pending units, 3,913, are multifamily units.

The question of additional dwelling units

The city is conducting research on additional dwelling units, also known as ADUs. They are separate structures built on a single-family property, such as a guest home.

Wiseman said he and his staff are speaking with neighborhood associations and community leaders to understand how people feel about allowing ADUs to be built in the city. Currently, only neighborhoods in downtown Round Rock and newer neighborhoods built in the past few years are allowed to have ADUs. In older neighborhoods, it is illegal.

Wiseman said there are pros and cons to ADUs. On the positive side, ADUs can allow for multigenerational living on one property. A person can have their parents move into a structure behind their home or have their adult child live in the space while they attend school, Wiseman explained. It can also serve as another source of income for homeowners who rent out their ADU to someone looking for a place to live.

But, as Wiseman has learned in his discussions with community members, there are downsides and concerns.

“Legitimate concerns that folks have is will it generate overcrowding? Will my single-family neighborhood turn into this kind of a rental-type situation where we have too many cars? Is it going to change the character of my neighborhood,” Wiseman explained.

Currently the city has no plans to change the city code on ADUs. It is still gathering information.

Does Round Rock have the infrastructure?

When a city grows its infrastructure needs to grow with it. There will be more people who need water, electricity, and wastewater services. Most importantly, roads will need to be able to handle the increased traffic that comes with population growth. Wiseman believes Round Rock is ready for this type of growth when it comes to providing the proper infrastructure needed.

He says the city is actively acquiring groundwater and water rights as well as increasing its wastewater plants. The city continues to perform capital improvement projects and recently increased its road impact fee.

The road impact fee is a way to fund new infrastructure projects when new developments are created.

“They [Developers] have a pretty significant bill to pay before they get their building permit,” Wiseman explained.