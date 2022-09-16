ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – At Thursday’s school board meeting, Round Rock ISD trustees considered adopting the Texas Education Agency’s model policy for reviewing library books. Around 50 public commenters turned out, most touting support for the district to keep the authority to pull books off shelves with librarians and staff.

The school board took no action on the matter during Thursday night’s meeting. They plan to revisit and take action on the policy at its meeting in October.

Plenty of opinions were shared in the September meeting. Several district librarians took the microphone during public comment asking the board to keep its current policy intact.

One librarian said “let us use our training, let us use our experience, let us keep being librarians.”

A Round Rock ISD mother touted support for the TEA policy, saying “this isn’t about diversity, it’s not about books about the Holocaust, it’s about pornography being shoved in our children’s faces.”

The Director of Library Services for RRISD Stephanie Izana said she was pleased to hear the majority support of the current district policy, one she said has served the district well for years. Despite becoming heated at times, she said she was pleased to see so many community members invested in public education.

“We always want the best for our students,” said Izana. “Parents and communities want the best for our kids, our educators want the best education for our kids as well.”