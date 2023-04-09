Round Rock High School sophomore Anagha Deepak will participate in the program in Ecuador, per a news release. (Courtesy: Anagha Deepak)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock ISD student has a new title to add to her resume after she was named a participant in the 2023 U.S. Youth Ambassadors Program. Round Rock High School sophomore Anagha Deepak will participate in the program in Ecuador, per a news release.

Deepak is one of 18 students selected to visit Ecuador as part of the program, among thousands of applicants from 26 countries.

“The Youth Ambassadors Program aims to develop a network of young adults with a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities, an awareness of current and global issues, and strong interpersonal leadership skills,” the release read in part.

Participants were named based on leadership, foreign language and critical thinking skills, as well as their involvement in volunteer efforts. KXAN previously covered Deepak’s community work as co-founder of HEARD Foundation, a RRISD student-led nonprofit assisting refugee and immigrant children resettling in Texas.

“It’s amazing to see how the entire community can get together to result in something so beautiful,” Deepak told KXAN in December.

The Youth Ambassadors Program is sponsored by the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and U.S. Department of State, with federal funding provided to the program. The nonprofit World Learning helps administer the program, in tandem with Georgetown University.

Deepak, along with her fellow Youth Ambassadors, will live with a host family and take foreign language classes while assisting with community service and teambuilding activities in their participant country.