ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Round Rock ISD said Wednesday the Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation to help provide staff with affordable rent prices at four apartment complexes in the Round Rock and Austin area starting in August.

The foundation will establish an Affordability Fund of an initial minimum of $1 million at Legends Lakeline, Legends Lake Creek, Enclave at La Frontera and Lakeside at La Frontera to be used exclusively to provide rent discounts to RRISD personnel that live at these apartment complexes, according to the announcement. The level of discounted rent will depend on income level.

RRISD said the Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, would not cost the district anything.

The district gave the following examples of the discount:

Income 1-bedroom apartment current price 1-bedroom discounted price 2-bedroom current price 2-bedroom discounted price $36,690 $1,295 $621 $1,829 $744 $73,380 $1,295 $1,242 $1,829 $1,489 Rent prices at four apartment complexes for RRISD staff after discounts applied from Texas Workforce Housing Foundation (Source: Round Rock ISD)

After the first year, the foundation will provide annual ongoing payments of at least $50,000 to each apartment complex, according to the district. If new apartment complexes are established in the partnership throughout the year, the developments will be provided with the same initial payment the first year and the annual payments beginning the following year.

“Some of our staff already have a place, home, or purchased a home, or they’re already living outside of our district. So that’s really another layer of support that we’re putting forward to help some of our staff who may see the need,” said Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

The district said starting in August, staff members who are current residents and/or who wish to pursue reduced rent rates at any of the properties are encouraged to contact the respective leasing offices at Legends Lakeline, Legends Lake Creek, Enclave at La Frontera and Lakeside at La Frontera.