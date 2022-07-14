ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Round Rock ISD open enrollment program application window begins Monday and will continue until the end of July.

The program was approved in June and will allow students from outside the district’s attendance zone to choose to attend between 13 elementary and two middle schools.

Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said the RRISD Board of Trustees’ decision to approve open enrollment will elevate the district in several ways and boost funding.

“This is definitely a program we feel many families would benefit from as it gives them access to award-winning campuses and programs,” RRISD officials said in a release.

Azaiez joined KXAN News at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss why the district decided to move forward with open enrollment.

“We had several parents who worked in Round Rock ISD area, but…living outside of Round Rock ISD. They wanted to have [it] for convenience as well as…the best access to the best programs. We’re excited for the parents who wanted this done,” Azaiez said.

Azaiez said students who are zoned to Round Rock will “always” have priority.

The district has an application on its website for families interested in enrolling.