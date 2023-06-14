AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the last few months, Round Rock ISD has seen a big increase in the number of students who are experiencing homelessness.

“We are seeing more and more students,” said Desiree Viramontes, Families in Transition coordinator in RRISD.

Viramontes helps connect students and families with food, clothes, school supplies and other resources.

In November, there were about 700 students experiencing homelessness, but by the end of the school year, that number reached more than 1,000.

Jelliah McDaniel just graduated, but while in school she was one of the many students who experienced homelessness.

“It was very challenging,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel said she grew up in and out of hotels which made going to school a challenge.

“It’s hard because you don’t fit in you don’t know how to live like a normal kid,” said McDaniel.

At Round Rock High School there is a portable which houses FIT and all the supplies and donations they receive.

“Automatically a blanket makes a kid and adult smile,” said Viramontes as she pointed out many of the supplies.

Desiree Viramontes is in charge of the district’s “Families in Transition” program.

“We provide food support, we supply school support,” said Viramontes.

While many students have been identified and the program is helping them with everyday needs, there could be even more students who go unnoticed.

Viramontes says some students don’t feel comfortable reaching out for help, but she works hard to find these students.

McDaniel says she did not want to reach out for help at first, but once she did, she says it helped immensely.

“Honestly just eating helps you get through the day,” said McDaniel.

The program is not only helping students get back on their feet, but it’s preparing them for the future.

“We have more graduates, we have more kids going into college we have more kids getting promoted in pre-k through 12,” said Viramontes.

FIT is currently supported by the Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth through TEA as a sub-grant from federal ESSA McKinney Vento funding. It is also funded through the American Rescue Act.

Donations Needed

Clifford Blevins and Oasis Church saw the story KXAN ran in November and reached out to FIT to see how he could help.

“For us, it was a call to action,” said Blevins. “Really concerned to see so many kids in this area.”

The church has stepped up to help donate gift cards and other items through the holidays and will continue to help when they can.

If you would like to help or learn more about FIT you can click here.