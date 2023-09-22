ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District said it expected to be compliant with House Bill 3, which included a requirement of an armed security guard at each campus, by 2025-26.

RRISD’s police chief said was until the district police department had the right number of officers for each campus, it would prioritize presence on high school and middle school campuses.

The district said it would assign officers to groups of elementary schools and reduce the number of elementary schools assigned to each officer as staffing increases.

RRISD said it would, however, need to find the money to afford the new officers.

The district said it had enough funds for eight officers–two from the School Safety and Security Grant and six would come out of the money from the state.

A resolution claiming a good cause exception during the 2023-2024 school year was due to the lack of funding and available personnel.

RRISD’s Police Chief Dennis Weiner spoke on HB3 during the RRISD board meeting Thursday.

“What this HB3 is driving across the state is the need for sworn certified licensed officers that just don’t exist, so the impact is going to be particularly felt here in Texas,” Weiner said. “Part of our plan for recruitment is to go nationwide trying to attract SROs to relocate.”

During the meeting, the board moved to request a good cause exception to HB3, and the motion carried 5 to 2.