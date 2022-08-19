ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District board voted Thursday night not to censure two trustees for walking out of a 2021 meeting.

As KXAN reported then, Mary Bone and Danielle Weston walked out of the Sept. 14, 2021 meeting after they tried and failed to call a vote on seating guidelines and social distancing measures.

They failed, because the issues were not on that meeting’s agenda.

Here’s the breakdown of the votes to censure Bone and Watson.

For censuring Bone and Watson:

Board President Amber Feller (Place 3)

Board Vice President Tiffanie Harrison (Place 6)

Board Secretary Amy Weir (Place 5)

Against censuring Bone and Watson:

Board Trustee Dr. Mary Bone (Place 2)

Board Trustee Cory Vessa (Place 4)

Board Trustee Danielle Weston (Place 7)

Abstaining on both votes:

Board Trustee Dr. Kevin R. Johnson, Sr. (Place 1)

Danielle Watson sent the following statement to KXAN Thursday night.

“Politics over students once again from the Round Rock ISD board majority. The trustees who voted to censure me are the same ones who are protecting the only superintendent in Texas with a permanent restraining order and the same trustees who have not attended school safety committee meetings required by the state for a year. Attacking me for exposing their malfeasance is expected and I will continue to expose them until they are voted out of office in less than 90 days.” Trustee Danielle Weston

Watson was referring to Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez.

The board voted March 24 to reinstate Azaiez after trustees hired an outside investigator to look into Azaiez’s conduct as alleged in a protective order issued by a Travis County district court.

The board placed him on paid administrative leave in early January.