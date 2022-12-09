Round Rock first responders with the fire department helped deliver a baby boy earlier this week. (City of Round Rock Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — First responders with the Round Rock Fire Department got to help one family with one of the most important moments of their life.

They helped deliver a baby boy on Monday.

The City of Round Rock posted on Facebook, saying a public safety team responded to a call about a woman going into labor.

After a quick assessment and equipment setup, the mom gave birth to a healthy boy within 10 minutes of when the crew arrived.

The City said the father got home just in time to be there for the birth and cut the umbilical cord.

“Our fire crews don’t just fight fires; they’re here for your family day-in and day-out. No matter the call. Thank you to the amazing men and women who helped this family meet their newborn,” the City wrote.

The first responders on Thursday got to meet up with the family and newborn after they returned home.