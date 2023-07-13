ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas city was featured this week on NBC’s TODAY Show as No. 1 on a list of the “top five places to live in the U.S.”

Round Rock topped the list, which highlighted the “top five booming cities across the United States where people want to live,” according to NBC.

The segment featured real estate broker Frances Katzen, who described Round Rock as “a little bit of a secret.”

“If you missed out on the frenzy of Austin, which was the No. 1 place to live in 2022, you can get your fix here,” Katzen said. “It’s basically set up so you have Dell headquarters, you have Switch, you have Emerson working out of there, so job security is really good. And then wherever you are there, you’re only 10 minutes away from a park… great outdoor activities, really solid schools, good community, great for retirees, nice climate.”

The list is ranked as follows:

Round Rock, Texas Sarasota, Florida Tacoma, Washington Bridgeport, Connecticut Raleigh, North Carolina

TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb said, “so it’s kind of the new Austin.”

The full segment is available to watch online.