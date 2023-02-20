ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN)– The Round Rock Express is holding auditions to see who can belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the upcoming 2023 season, according to a news release.

The auditions will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, located across Highway 79 from Dell Diamond, the release said. Auditions will be inside the Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #1.

Anybody can audition with check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m. A warm-up room will be available.

Each season, hundreds of people and groups audition to perform the national anthem at one of Round Rock’s home games, the release said.

Anyone who wants to must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation, the release said. Vocal submissions must be a cappella. However, instrumental auditions are welcome.